Asian Insider: Fear, anger, hopelessness in Malaysia as Covid-19 cases rise | Make or break time for Indonesia over virus

In this week's edition, we report on the increasingly desperate situation in Malaysia as the coronavirus takes its toll, a situation that also has left Indonesia in a make or break situation amid rising cases.

Fear, anger and hopelessness

Feelings of anger and hopelessness are beginning to fester in Malaysia as both politicking and the country’s deadly Covid wave provide an opportunity for the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) to pull the rug out from under Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, writes Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh.

The desperation has grown so much that many have given up hope on asking the authorities for aid and have turned to one another for help. Hospitals have been overwhelmed, with photos and videos of patients lying on hospital floors being circulated widely, leading to calls for tighter enforcement of a nationwide lockdown, writes Malaysia Correspondent Hazlin Hassan.

The dearth of hospital beds has seen hotels in Malaysia being converted into quarantine and treatment centres for low-risk patients, reports Hazlin. Malaysia saw Covid-19 infections hit a record high on Wednesday (July 14) for the second day running, with the cases hitting 11,618. The rise in numbers was driven by stepped-up testing and the highly contagious Delta variant. Even 204 workers at a vaccination centre in Selangor were not spared in the latest wave, with the positive cases detected following a mass screening exercise.

Amid the chaos, fears of the coronavirus running rampant have risen after three members of a Selangor family tested positive despite mostly staying indoors since April, writes Malaysia Correspondent Nadirah H. Rodzi.

Make or break time

It is now make or break time for Indonesia in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic, with hospitals and medical staff struggling to cope, writes Regional Correspondent Arlina Arshad. The number of daily deaths exceeded 1,000 for the first time-ever on July 7 and fingers are now being pointed at the government for poor leadership. Amid an outcry, the country has delayed the private sale of jabs, reports Indonesia Correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja.

The country recorded over 54,000 new cases on Wednesday (July 14), surpassing India as the country with the maximum number of cases reported on that day. The grim milestone came about as assistance arrived at a Jakarta seaport aboard a Singapore naval vessel carrying liquid oxygen, oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators, writes Wahyudi.

The Health Minister has warned that the cases will continue to mount due to earlier under-reporting. But businesses in Singapore and Indonesia are joining hands to support Indonesia’s fight, with the Singapore Chamber of Commerce Indonesia facilitating the shipment of medical supplies, while Temasek Foundation and 15 companies from both countries are donating more than 11,000 oxygen concentrators, report Arlina and Cheryl Tan.

Livelihoods in a crisis

In Thailand, strict curbs imposed due to the coronavirus have badly hit livelihoods in so-called “dark-red zones” in the country, where the infection risk is highest, reports Thailand Correspondent Tan Tam Mei. Bangkok and surrounding provinces are now under a 9pm curfew and people are only allowed to leave home for essential purposes, with gatherings of larger than five people banned except in certain circumstances.

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt elsewhere in the region as well. In Myanmar, people are reportedly dying at home instead of going to hospital due to a dearth of beds, with distrust of the junta, an economic crisis sparked by the coup and a lack of testing and vaccines compounding the woes, writes Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee.

In another development, Filipino nurses abroad are being saddled with a heavy workload after Manila stopped processing applications for them to work overseas, writes Philippines Correspondent Raul Dancel.

Building it better

In this week’s Power Play column, China Correspondent Danson Cheong writes that the US take on China’s Belt and Road Project - the Build Back Better World (B3W) partnership - is good news for developing countries.

The infrastructure push comes as the US reinstated that it stands with Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) claimants and rejects China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, following Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s first meeting with Asean foreign ministers, writes US Correspondent Charissa Yong. Beijing is furious after a US warship sailed near the Chinese-controlled Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Monday (July 12), which marked the fifth anniversary of an international tribunal ruling that repudiated much of China's territorial claims in the waterway, reports Danson.

Mr Blinken’s message also came as Japan makes moves to expand its defence ties amid alarm at the prospect of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which could pose a threat to Asia’s security order, writes Japan Correspondent Walter Sim. Japan directly broached the subject of Taiwan’s security for the first time in an annual defence review released on Tuesday (July 13).

During his meeting with Asean foreign ministers, Mr Blinken had also urged the regional grouping to act on the Myanmar crisis. But Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee argues that it is looking increasingly likely that Asean is moving towards de facto recognition of the Myanmar junta, with procrastination on the issue buying time for the military regime to normalise its presence in the bloc. Myanmar shadow government foreign minister Zin Mar Aung also alluded to that fact, telling Hui Yee that people have come to terms with the reality that the international community was not coming to their rescue.

Opportunities for Singapore

A Chinese entrepreneur says there are opportunities to be had in the US-China tussle for Singapore as America seeks to decouple technologically from China and Beijing retaliates.

This is because there is a need for a buffer zone between the two sides, said Dr Xiao Feng, chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Blockchain Inc, at the FutureChina Global Forum on Monday (July 12) organised by Business China, writes Global Affairs Correspondent Goh Sui Noi.

Amid the competition, new tech regulations show that China is keeping up with industry standards, writes China Correspondent Elizabeth Law. The authorities are framing the issue as one of national security, in a hint that the crackdown on Didi may just be the tip of the iceberg. Analysts are expecting stricter regulation of tech firms on account of the sheer amount of data they hold.

Listen to China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei chat with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about Beijing tightening screws on China's tech giants in Episode 5 of The Straits Times’ China Perspective Podcast.

How to measure the crawl back to normalcy

In our Asian Insider Special, Assistant Foreign Editor Magdalene Fung takes a look at the growing number of global rankings scoring countries on how well or poorly they are faring in the long march out of the pandemic.

Eight of the 15 Apac countries and territories tracked in an index of 50 economies compiled by The Economist were ranked at the 40th spot and below. Singapore, known for its strong containment measures and high vaccination rates was ranked No. 43, while Malaysia was at the bottom of the list. But while indices like the one released by The Economist this month assume that normalcy means a return to the trends in 2019, some of the changes brought on by the pandemic may be here to stay.

In that regard, Science and Environment Correspondent Audrey Tan notes that while Singapore may not top the “return to normalcy” ratings, it is doing what is necessary to help it to reopen safely. Click here to read more of our Asian Insider Specials.

Not a Woodstock moment

In this week’s Speaking of Asia column, Associate Editor Ravi Velloor takes a look at the “tang ping”, or lying flat, phenomenon in China, where a large number of college-educated youth between 25 and 30 and living in first- or second-tier cities feel that the odds are stacked against them significantly. The spiritual movement appears to have bothered the authorities sufficiently enough to have references of it wiped off the Chinese Internet. It is important to note that China has had similar wavelets before, but nevertheless, the cry for a measure of spiritual solace is not to be easily ignored either in the long-term interests of China’s stability.

A waiting game

South Korea Correspondent Chang May Choon takes a nostalgic look at South Koreans eagerly awaiting the return of Cyworld, a social media platform around which the lives of most young South Koreans revolved back in the 2000s, in this week’s Letter from Seoul. The first social media platform in South Korea, and possibly the world, Cyworld boasted 32 million users - more than half the country’s population - in its heyday. But its return has been delayed, leaving excited fans frustrated. Read here for more Letters from the Bureau.

Hope you enjoy this selection. Until next week, stay safe and thank you for reading The Straits Times.

Arvind Jayaram