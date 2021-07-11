News analysis

Alarmed by threat of Taiwan flare-up, Japan ramps up defence partnerships

Japan Correspondent
A file photo released on Nov 12, 2017, shows US and Japanese warships conducting operations in international waters as part of a three-carrier strike force exercise.PHOTO: AFP/US NAVY
  • Published
    1 hour ago
TOKYO - Japan is a prominent player in the strategic calculus of the two great powers, the United States and China, with Tokyo effectively acting as Washington's lieutenant in the region as a fellow democracy and security ally.

This is against the flashpoint of Taiwan. The Economist magazine in April described the island as the "most dangerous place on Earth". A month later, panellists told a Nikkei forum that the Taiwan Strait posed the gravest threat to regional security.

