New regulations in cyber security as China makes sure laws keep up with big tech

BEIJING - In a bid to better regulate the tech industry and rein in tech giants, China has been rolling out a series of cyber-security regulations following the high profile investigations of several companies.

Ride hailing and mobility giant Didi came under a cyber-security review by the Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC) days after its US$4.4 billion (S$6 billion) listing on the New York Stock Exchange while its app was pulled from platforms in mainland China.