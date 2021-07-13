Asian Insider

New regulations in cyber security as China makes sure laws keep up with big tech

China Correspondent
Ride hailing and mobility giant Didi came under a cyber security review days after its US$4.4 billion listing on the NYSE.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - In a bid to better regulate the tech industry and rein in tech giants, China has been rolling out a series of cyber-security regulations following the high profile investigations of several companies.

Ride hailing and mobility giant Didi came under a cyber-security review by the Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC) days after its US$4.4 billion (S$6 billion) listing on the New York Stock Exchange while its app was pulled from platforms in mainland China.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 