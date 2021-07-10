For Subscribers
Covid-19 coming home to roost for Malaysia's Umno as crisis worsens
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysians are struggling to reconcile a deepening mix of anger and hopelessness as both politicking and the country's deadliest Covid-19 wave fester.
Last week, both white and black flag campaigns - desperate cries for help and protest against the government, in lieu of superspreader street rallies - kicked off as many gave up on asking the authorities for aid and turned to each other for rescue.
Topics: