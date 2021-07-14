China Perspective Podcast: Beijing tightening screws on China's tech giants

China Perspective Ep 5: Beijing tightening screws on China's tech giants
6:47 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. China's new rules targeting companies that hold data of more than 1 million users (1:42)
2. The provision of Sinopharm and Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccines to the international Covax programme (3:04)
3. A dispute between China and a US warship from the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea (4:46)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
