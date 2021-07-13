Temasek Foundation, firms donate over 11,000 oxygen concentrators to help Indonesia tackle Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Temasek Foundation is among Singaporean and Indonesian entities donating more than 11,000 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia's fight against Covid-19.

The first batch of 1,500 units is slated to arrive in Jakarta on Tuesday (July 13) and Wednesday, said the foundation in a statement on Tuesday.

More will be progressively delivered over the next few weeks, it added.

The oxygen concentrators, which are medical-grade, non-invasive breathing aids, will be deployed by Indonesia's Ministry of Health to hospitals to treat patients with respiratory conditions.

The country reported 40,427 Covid-19 cases and 891 deaths on Monday, bringing its total so far to more than 2.5 million cases and 67,355 deaths.

The Indonesian authorities extended Covid-19 restrictions to 15 new locations across the archipelago last Friday. In densely populated Java, hospitals are being pushed to the limit, oxygen supplies are low, and four of five designated Covid-19 burial grounds in capital Jakarta are running out of space.

Contributors to the donation drive include Bakti Barito Foundation, Indies Capital Partners, Sinar Mas, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, DBS Bank and telco Singtel.

"This donation is made possible by the generosity of the Indonesian business community here in Singapore as well as Singapore businesses, which have been quick to render help in our collective fight against Covid-19," said Temasek Foundation.

It added that the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore has also been actively helping to facilitate the donations.

Last week, Singapore - in a signal of its strong ties with Indonesia - sent two planeloads of medical supplies to the country.