Temasek Foundation, firms donate over 11,000 oxygen concentrators to help Indonesia tackle Covid-19

The first batch of 1,500 units is slated to arrive in Jakarta on July 13 and 14, said Temasek Foundation.
The first batch of 1,500 units is slated to arrive in Jakarta on July 13 and 14, said Temasek Foundation.PHOTO: TEMASEK FOUNDATION/FACEBOOK
  • Published
    56 min ago

SINGAPORE - Temasek Foundation is among Singaporean and Indonesian entities donating more than 11,000 oxygen concentrators to support Indonesia's fight against Covid-19.

The first batch of 1,500 units is slated to arrive in Jakarta on Tuesday (July 13) and Wednesday, said the foundation in a statement on Tuesday.

More will be progressively delivered over the next few weeks, it added.

The oxygen concentrators, which are medical-grade, non-invasive breathing aids, will be deployed by Indonesia's Ministry of Health to hospitals to treat patients with respiratory conditions.

The country reported 40,427 Covid-19 cases and 891 deaths on Monday, bringing its total so far to more than 2.5 million cases and 67,355 deaths.

The Indonesian authorities extended Covid-19 restrictions to 15 new locations across the archipelago last Friday. In densely populated Java, hospitals are being pushed to the limit, oxygen supplies are low, and four of five designated Covid-19 burial grounds in capital Jakarta are running out of space.

Contributors to the donation drive include Bakti Barito Foundation, Indies Capital Partners, Sinar Mas, CapitaLand Hope Foundation, DBS Bank and telco Singtel.

"This donation is made possible by the generosity of the Indonesian business community here in Singapore as well as Singapore businesses, which have been quick to render help in our collective fight against Covid-19," said Temasek Foundation.

It added that the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore has also been actively helping to facilitate the donations.

Last week, Singapore - in a signal of its strong ties with Indonesia - sent two planeloads of medical supplies to the country.

More on this topic

 
 

Indonesia to widen emergency Covid-19 curbs to 15 cities

Submitted by hermesauto on Jul 9, 2021, 5:48 pm
Media: 
The emergency measures will be similar to those in place on Bali and Java.
Caption: 
The emergency measures will be similar to those in place on Bali and Java.
Credits: 
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Apply letterbox to 3 by 2.6 image for phone apps: 

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will impose emergency restrictions in some areas outside of Java and Bali islands, a senior minister said on Friday (July 9), to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The emergency measures will be similar to those in place on Bali and Java and will impact 15 cities in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto told a news conference.

Medical workers will also be given booster shots of the vaccine, he added.

Indonesia reported 38,124 new coronavirus cases and 871 new fatalities on Friday.

This story is developing.

More on this topic

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Blurb/Summary: 
The emergency measures will impact 15 cities in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua.
Web Category: 
SE Asia
Hermes ID: 
6 682 295
Hermes Doc Ref: 
FDWIDEN09-OL
Display Type: 
Default Article
Keywords/Tags: 
INDONESIA
COVID-19
Hermes Author ID: 
CHONGJJK
Hermes Source: 
AGENCY
Print copyright: 
NONSPH
Display Headline: 
Indonesia to widen emergency Covid-19 curbs to 15 cities
Allow overwrite?: 
Content Access: 
None
Print Content: 
0
Agency Source: 
reuters
Display Updated Timestamp: 
FALSE
Hide Comments: 
Hide Media Field: 
24 Live Blog Display: 
FALSE
Short URL: 
https://str.sg/3Jgy
Disable AMP Page: 
Display Affiliate Statement: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 