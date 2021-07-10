Didi crackdown the tip of the iceberg as China mulls stricter regulation of tech

BEIJING - To say that Didi has had a bad week is an understatement: within the space of 10 days, the ride-hailing unicorn went from listing in the New York Stock Exchange to having its app pulled from Chinese stores as it undergoes a regulatory review back home.

On Friday (July 9), exactly a week after it announced the tech firm was being investigated for illegally collecting user data, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued yet another directive ordering 22 more apps linked to Didi be taken offline.