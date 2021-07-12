Power Play

Building it better - US takes on China's Belt and Road project

With the Belt and Road Initiative already entrenched in all five continents, the fledgling B3W faces daunting challenges but is good news for developing countries.

China Correspondent
The Build Back Better World's name is derived from Mr Joe Biden's domestic programme, but its mission is global.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

At the recent Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in England, US President Joe Biden threw down a challenge to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the Build Back Better World (B3W) partnership.

