For Subscribers
Power Play
Building it better - US takes on China's Belt and Road project
With the Belt and Road Initiative already entrenched in all five continents, the fledgling B3W faces daunting challenges but is good news for developing countries.
Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
At the recent Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in England, US President Joe Biden threw down a challenge to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the Build Back Better World (B3W) partnership.