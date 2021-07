BANGKOK - On July 5, Mr Maung Min (not his real name) suddenly felt breathless and struggled to move his limbs. The 59-year-old military veteran was rushed by relatives to a public hospital in Yangon, only to be turned away because they had arrived "too late" in the afternoon.

The family tried a military hospital next. There, Mr Maung Min tested positive for Covid-19, along with all six accompanying relatives.