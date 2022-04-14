Asian Insider: China's Covid-19 quandary | Sri Lanka’s cascading crises

President Xi Jinping has said China will stick to its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 even as public anger simmers after millions were forced into lockdown amid surging infections.

The economic impact of the lockdown of its financial hub Shanghai, now into its second week, as well as other cities like tech hub Shenzhen, is being felt. Latest data shows that the tough measures are costing China about US$46 billion (S$62.8 billion) a month.

In a year when the government set an ambitious target of 5.5 per cent economic growth, how much longer can Beijing afford to keep ordering cities to lock down? China correspondents Elizabeth Law and Aw Cheng Wei report.

The situation is also posing a political challenge for Mr Xi, who is widely expected to seek a third term in power at the twice-a-decade party congress later this year, writes China correspondent Danson Cheong.

