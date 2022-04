KUALA LUMPUR - Nicky Liow Soon Hee describes himself as a businessman and a philanthropist.

But up until Monday (April 11), when he surrendered to the authorities ending a year on the run, most people would have associated his name with organised crime: So far, more than 100 associates of his - including some who held Datuk Seri titles, just like Liow - have been arrested and 16 of them have been charged.