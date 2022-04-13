Hong Kong’s John Lee signs up for top job, says election 'not easy' even if one-horse race

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s chief executive hopeful John Lee on Wednesday (April 13) formally submitted his candidacy to stand for election next month, after garnering nominations from more than half of the city’s 1,500-strong election committee.

The 786 nominations that Hong Kong’s former No 2 official said he had received is well above the threshold required for him to qualify to run for the top job.

The number is also considerably higher than his campaign office’s initial target to obtain the support of one-third of the election committee.

To stand for election, each candidate has to submit nominations from at least 188 members of the committee – including 15 from each of the powerful body’s five sectors.

Mr Lee, 64, is expected to be the sole candidate in the May 8 election, for which the two-week nomination period ends on Thursday.

Asked by reporters outside the City Hall on Wednesday if he considered this “an easy race”, being so far the only candidate in the running, Mr Lee replied: “It is not easy because I have been working very hard to explain to various members (of the election committee) what my election platform will be like.

“You have seen the efforts that my team and I have been putting into this campaign … I will continue the campaign. It will be hard work because the time that will be taken before it (the election) and afterwards, will be a lot,” he added.

Appearing to address critics’ comments that his three major policy directions for Hong Kong were too vague, Mr Lee stressed that he would continue to collect views through his consultation sessions before fleshing out and finalising his election manifesto.

Mr Lee reiterated that the three key policy areas of focus for his campaign are to ensure results-oriented governance, to grow Hong Kong’s competitiveness, and to consolidate a firm foundation for its development.

He has said that the current manifesto, put together within a very short time, might not have covered every important aspect, but this did not mean that he does not have his eye on those issues.

‘Telling the Hong Kong story’

The former security chief and police commissioner has been busy campaigning since he announced his bid to become the city’s next leader on Sunday.

At a consultation session with members of the election committee that was broadcast live on Tuesday, Mr Lee said the Hong Kong government was lacking in its communications efforts, and vowed to look closely into "how to tell the Hong Kong story well" if he takes office.

The pledge came after an elector from the accountancy sub-sector remarked that Hong Kong's previous administrations had done a lot to develop the city and yet failed to effectively convey the city's prospects to the world as well as its own people.

Mr Lee agreed.

"Besides strengthening our own capabilities, we must also work on our communications," he said.

"I agree that we have needed to brush up on this aspect for many years now. If I am elected, I will explore this issue with the experts and work out how we can together tell the Hong Kong story well."

Reviving security law

At a campaign stop earlier on Tuesday, Mr Lee said that reviving a locally shelved national security legislation would be one of his top priorities as Hong Kong's next leader.