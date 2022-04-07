Delays in passing anti-hopping law raises doubts about Malaysian PM Ismail's future

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's closely watched anti-hopping law (AHL) is set for further delays despite a special parliamentary meeting being convened on Monday (April 11) to discuss the landmark legislation in a country which has seen numerous national and state governments fall since 2018 due to elected representatives switching allegiances.

Official sources told The Straits Times that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will brief parliamentarians on Sunday about proposed changes to the law which must be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament as it involves a constitutional amendment. The changes followed a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.