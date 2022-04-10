Ramadan amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Asia

Business is booming at Malaysia's Ramadan bazaars as vendors report a spike in sales with thousands thronging the stalls after two years of strict Covid-19 restrictions crimped visitors and profits.

Barely three hours after setting up his booth at a bazaar in Selangor state last Sunday (April 10), Mr Imran Hakim said he had sold out 500 briyani sets and was calling it a day.

"I went home early that day. I have been gradually increasing the quantity of my food due to the overwhelming response," the 56-year-old told The Sunday Times.

"I'm very surprised at this year's turnout, it really feels as though we're back to the pre-pandemic phase... but with face masks," he said.

