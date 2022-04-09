New chapter for HK: Who is Carrie Lam's likely successor and what are Beijing's expectations?

Three minutes after Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Monday that she will make way for a new Hong Kong leader, finance executive Kelly Chan squealed in delight, telling her friends on WhatsApp about the "great news".

"Let's celebrate!" said Ms Chan, who is in her 30s, while her colleague replied: "Anyone is better than Carrie Lam because she brings bad luck."

Social media was abuzz with the news that the 64-year-old leader will not seek re-election and will complete her term on June 30, putting an end to her 42-year career in government service.

