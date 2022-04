JAKARTA - An Indonesian carbon project developer that recently tied up with Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange is aiming to spend US$100 million (S$136 million) over the next two years to replant mangroves, reduce deforestation and work with villages to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The idea is to invest in a number of nature-based projects that improve the environment and soak up carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air, while earning a return.