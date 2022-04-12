Malaysia struggles to get landmark anti-hopping law over the line

A parliament session in Kuala Lumpur in 2020. Malaysian politicians are struggling over how to define "party hopping". PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KUALA LUMPUR - An effort to prevent members of political parties from jumping ship in Malaysia, which has been in the works since September last year, remains in limbo because politicians are struggling over how to define "party hopping". Here's a closer look at the landmark legislation.

The need for a law to stem party defections came into the spotlight in Malaysia following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020. PH had assumed power for the time after an unprecedented victory at the 2018 general election but a mass defection from its ranks led to its collapse. This precipitated a political crisis that has largely dominated Malaysian politics since. The two subsequent governments have been able to count on only a single-digit majority in Parliament as the incidence of defections and aisle crossing remained prevalent in the country.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top