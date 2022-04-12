Malaysia struggles to get landmark anti-hopping law over the line

KUALA LUMPUR - An effort to prevent members of political parties from jumping ship in Malaysia, which has been in the works since September last year, remains in limbo because politicians are struggling over how to define "party hopping". Here's a closer look at the landmark legislation.

The need for a law to stem party defections came into the spotlight in Malaysia following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020. PH had assumed power for the time after an unprecedented victory at the 2018 general election but a mass defection from its ranks led to its collapse. This precipitated a political crisis that has largely dominated Malaysian politics since. The two subsequent governments have been able to count on only a single-digit majority in Parliament as the incidence of defections and aisle crossing remained prevalent in the country.