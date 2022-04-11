Malaysia government tables constitutional amendment to enable anti-hopping law

KUALA LUMPUR - The Malaysian government on Monday (April 11) tabled a constitutional amendment Bill with the view of introducing an anti-hopping law (AHL) at a future date, amid continued delays and uncertainty surrounding the government's attempts to stem political defections.

In a special sitting called specifically to deliberate on the amendment, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar tabled an amendment to Article 10 of the federal Constitution to insert what he called an "enabling clause" in order to enable future anti-hopping legislation.

Article 10 of the Constitution provides for freedom of association, freedom of assembly and freedom of speech.

The amendment aims to insert a new clause called 3A into the article, which states that "restrictions to form associations conferred by paragraph (c) of Clause (1) relating to membership in a political party of members of the House of Representatives and members of the State Legislative Assembly may also be imposed by federal law".

The current sitting was originally supposed to deliberate on the AHL itself, but the Bill, which has already been delayed by more than a month, is now set to be delayed until at least July pending further consultations with all political parties.

The amendment tabled on Monday needs a two-thirds majority to gain passage in Parliament, and would rely heavily on the spirit of the Confidence and Supply Agreement (CSA) between the government and opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the government has only a five-seat majority in Parliament.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, in his debate in Parliament on Monday, called for the amendment's wording to be specified towards political defections to prevent any wide-reaching implications as a result of changes to one of the key articles guaranteeing fundamental liberties in Malaysia.

The Straits Times has learnt that PH is unhappy with the unclear language in the amendment and has sent an alternate version to the government.

"We want to specify defections. We expect the government to counter our draft but as long as defections are clearly defined, we can consider it," a lawmaker involved with the negotiations told ST on the condition of anonymity as these are confidential.

There were also calls for the government to amend another provision of the Constitution, Article 48 (6), which disqualifies an elected representative from contesting in elections should he or she resign from elected posts, to enable recall elections as part of the AHL legislation.

The AHL is a key cog in the CSA between PH and the government, which was signed in September last year and expires at the end of July this year.

The amendment is expected to be deliberated and voted on by the end of Monday.

Additional reporting by Shannon Teoh