World trying to quit fossil fuels gets flood of gas instead

NEW YORK – As delegates at the annual UN climate talks in Dubai celebrated last month’s historic deal to move away from fossil fuels, tens of thousands of labourers just across the Persian Gulf in Qatar were chasing a different goal: make the world’s largest natural-gas export facility even bigger.

At a time when some see oil demand nearing its peak and coal is likely to face a slow but steady decline, the energy sector is betting hundreds of billions of dollars that the third leading fossil fuel – natural gas – has a place in the world’s energy mix through at least 2050. That lifespan hinges on one last torrent of investment into the massive terminals that liquefy and export super-chilled liquefied natural gas, or LNG, for countries not yet ready or able to make the transition to renewables.

Five US sites teem with their own crews working to conjure titanic industrial structures from America’s Gulf Coast. Two of the US projects aim to come online as soon as this year, kickstarting what may be the world’s final wave of fossil-fuel megaprojects.

Tallying just the ones that have broken ground, more than 200 million tonnes of new natural gas export capacity will start up in roughly the next five years, according to data provider BloombergNEF. If additional early-stage projects still awaiting final investment decisions move forward, too, more than 300 million tonnes of new LNG capacity could come online by 2030, according to Baker Hughes Company. That’s a roughly 70 per cent spike from today, adding enough annual gas capacity to power half a billion homes and ensuring natural gas’s relevance – and emissions – for decades to come.

This begins “the third big wave in LNG,” said Mrs Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a global research scholar at the Centre on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. “By 2028, when everything is basically built, we end up with a hell of a lot of LNG in the US and a hell of lot of LNG in Qatar.”

In short, it took 60 years for the global LNG industry to develop the first several hundred million tonnes of export capacity; now, the industry has the potential to do it again in six.

Until the 1960s, the only way to move large quantities of gas was through pipelines. So operators turned to a process that lets them cool natural gas to -160 deg C, transforming it into a liquid state that can be shipped in specialised ships. Liquefying gas makes the fuel far denser, occupying 600 times less space.

Once seen as a sleepy segment of the energy industry, a whirlwind of events electrified the pace of LNG’s expansion. The US fracking boom and the development of cheaper import infrastructure unleashed an abundance of gas at lower prices. China’s growth, developed markets’ shift away from coal and a shrinkage of Japan’s nuclear industry after the Fukushima disaster underpinned the need for more export projects – and fast. A vibrant spot market emerged, with trading desks proliferating from Singapore to London. Natural gas quickly became the world’s fastest growing fossil fuel.

But it was Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that supercharged the market. Cheap Russian pipeline gas, which used to meet about one-third of European demand, dried up virtually overnight. European Union officials started travelling to Qatar and the US to broker long-term agreements, and gas-dependent industries for the first time signed deals to import LNG directly. The bloc’s imports of LNG jumped roughly 60 per cent in 2022.

“Putin calculated that he could use the gas weapon to shatter the coalition supporting Ukraine,” energy historian and S&P Global Vice-Chairman Daniel Yergin said. “It failed largely because of LNG.”

Companies, investors and governments have doled out about US$235 billion (S$313 billion) globally on new LNG supply since 2019, with more than US$55 billion expected to be invested between 2024 and 2025, Rystad Energy estimates. All together, that’s roughly the GDP of Finland.

LNG today supplies just 3 per cent of the world’s energy needs, estimates Mr Anatol Feygin, chief commercial officer of Cheniere Energy, a US LNG pioneer. But the world feels it acutely when there’s not enough to go around. When nations like Pakistan or Bangladesh don’t get their shipments, production of everything from fertiliser to textiles can grind to a halt. Since tankers of LNG can be shipped to any city with an import terminal, outages or expansions anywhere can ripple through availability and prices everywhere.

Natural gas advocates have long touted it as a “bridge fuel,” or a less carbon-intensive way to ease the transition away from oil and coal. That bridge appears to be getting longer and longer. Although BNEF says solar and wind power installations likely hit records in 2023, renewables still aren’t being deployed fast enough in many markets to replace fossil fuels. In a blow to the world’s climate goals, it’s becoming increasingly accepted in some circles that gas will be needed as a longer-term safety net to support the intermittency of expanding renewable generation.

Much of the new LNG supply will go to China, but even the EU has agreed to buy shipments of Qatari LNG past 2050, despite the bloc’s binding goal to be climate neutral by then. Although Europe has been building record renewable generation, working on hydrogen infrastructure and making its manufacturing cleaner, the transition hasn’t been entirely smooth. The offshore wind industry has been hit by soaring raw-material prices, higher borrowing costs and long-running supply-chain issues. In 2022, the EU paid more than US$300 billion (S$399 billion) for natural gas imports, a threefold increase over the previous five-year average, according to the International Energy Agency.

“Europe’s been a bit shaken by the lack of energy security,” said Mr Marc Howson, head of Asia at Welligence Energy Analytics.

Compared with coal, gas has long pitched itself as relatively green. On average, replacing coal with gas reduces emissions by 50 per cent when producing electricity and 33 per cent for heat generation, the IEA said in 2019. Oil and gas industry executives at COP28 in Dubai appeared particularly determined to sell LNG as a climate solution, and it seemed to work: The agreement laid out the idea that unnamed “transitional fuels can play a role in facilitating the energy transition,” which most read as a nod to natural gas’s role.