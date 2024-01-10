The secret to a successful energy transition is to put people first, experts say

BARCELONA - The COP28 United Nations climate summit in December produced the first global deal calling on countries to transition away from climate-heating fossil fuels in their energy systems.

The big question for 2024 is how to start putting that into practice quickly – and fairly.

This week, hard on the heels of COP28, held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates amid fears of heavy influence by the fossil fuel industry, German farmers kicked off protests against plans to phase out diesel subsidies, blocking roads with tractors.

The social unrest echoed similar disruptions in recent years in countries from France to Ecuador and Nigeria, triggered by state-led efforts to curb consumption of carbon-polluting fuels by hiking prices.

Experts surveyed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation on their expectations for climate action in 2024 urged policymakers to avoid putting the financial burden of a green shift on those who can least afford it.

“We can’t talk about transitioning away from fossil fuels... without talking about what this means for labour markets, what this means for the people that depend on lower fossil fuel costs,” said Ms Cassie Flynn, global director of climate change with the UN Development Programme.

“Being able to do this in a way that puts people first... is going to be very important,” she added.

Ignoring the social impacts risks a backlash that can be co-opted by politicians and others on the “populist right” who are portraying clean air and cheaper energy bills as “the fantasies of an out-of-touch liberal elite”, said visiting professor Rachel Kyte at the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government.

Britain, for example, in 2023 saw debate around the affordability of green measures for the public, such as buying electric cars and installing heat pumps, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak justifying delays to deadlines by arguing they would “impose unacceptable costs on hard-pressed British families”.

And in Germany, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck of the Greens has warned that the farmers’ right to protest could be exploited by extreme groups, amid support for the agriculture sector’s grievances by the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

To tackle the “extreme inequality and excessive consumption” that threaten progress on climate action, Prof Kyte flagged the need to argue for – and invest in – green infrastructure that benefits ordinary people “more successfully than to date”.

‘Modern slavery’ risk

To drive forward such efforts, governments at COP28 approved a three-year “work programme” aimed at planning and implementing a “just transition”.

That could include anything from channelling more renewable energy investment for poorer nations to helping workers who are set to lose jobs dependent on fossil fuel use and production.

Professor Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, global climate and energy lead at green group WWF, said the new programme would ensure the issue is part of formal discussions at future UN climate summits.

He also urged countries to take a “just transition approach” in their national climate plans – which are due to be updated by early 2025 – “to ensure the benefits of the energy transition are fairly shared and to avoid negative impacts”.