COP28 president’s comments on fossil fuel phase-out draw condemnation

DUBAI – Newly reported comments by COP28’s president, Sultan Al Jaber, which throw cold water on a potential commitment to phase out fossil fuels, were condemned by activists and observers at the UN climate summit in Dubai.

Dr Jaber’s remarks deepened controversy around the COP28 leader – who is also the chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company – and raised new questions over whether the conference will be able to unite behind a strong pledge targeting the elimination of fossil fuels. Just before the summit started, a British Broadcasting Corporation story alleged that Dr Jaber was ready to use COP meetings to discuss oil business, a claim he denies.

The comments “show how entrenched he is in fossil fuel fantasy and is clearly determined that this COP doesn’t do anything to harm the interests of the oil and gas industry,” said Mr Mohamed Adow, director of the advocacy group Power Shift Africa. “These remarks are a wake up call to the world and negotiators at COP28 that they are not going to get any help from the COP presidency in delivering a strong outcome on a fossil fuel phase-out.”

The controversy centred around an exchange Dr Jaber had with former Irish President Mary Robinson during a live online event on Nov 21, first reported by The Guardian and the Centre for Climate Reporting. Pressed by Ms Robinson to take a lead in “phasing out fossil fuel with a just transition,” Dr Jaber said he was “not in any way signing up to any discussion that is alarmist”.

“A phase-down and a phase-out of fossil fuel in my view is inevitable – it is essential – but we need to be real, serious and pragmatic about it,” Dr Jaber said in the posted recording. “There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says that the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5 deg C.”

Asked about the matter on Dec 3, a COP28 spokesperson stressed that Dr Jaber remains focused on delivering a global stocktake (GST) plan “that will deliver maximum transition and minimal disruption for everyone in the world”.

“This story is just another attempt to undermine the presidency’s agenda, which has been clear and transparent and backed by tangible achievements by the COP president and his team,” the spokesperson said. “He has repeatedly communicated our position on fossil fuels and invited all parties to work together and come up with solutions that can achieve alignment, common ground and consensus.”

“We are excited with the progress we have made so far and for the delivery of an ambitious GST decision. Attempts to undermine this will not soften our resolve.”

The world could, in theory, limit warming to below 1.5 deg C even as it continues to use some fossil fuels combined with carbon capture technology that stop the greenhouse gas from entering the atmosphere.

The International Energy Agency’s 1.5 deg C scenario, which requires reaching net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, sees a rapid decline in the use of coal, oil and gas by mid-century, but fossil fuels are still being burned.

Still, the disclosure of Dr Jaber’s remarks was rippling across the COP28 summit on Dec 3. One senior official from a small island state simply responded with an angry face emoji when asked about the report.

Observers at the conference emphasised that rapidly curtailing greenhouse gas emissions is essential to limiting warming, with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in March projecting that carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced by 48 per cent by 2030 and 99 per cent by 2050.