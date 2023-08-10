Gas field projects in Asean highlight region’s climate and energy challenge

SINGAPORE - The approval of up to 19 new gas fields in South-east Asia by 2025 risks the region’s climate goals, a study says, but also underscores the challenge of meeting Asean’s growing needs for energy.

The report by Global Energy Monitor’s (GEM) Global Oil and Gas Extraction Tracker said the 19 fields have reached or are expected to reach final investment decisions between 2022 and 2025. Some have already been approved.

The fields have estimated recoverable gas reserves of more than 540 billion cubic metres, or more than the 2020 proven reserves of the entire European Union. About three-quarters of the new fields are in Malaysia and Vietnam, the report said.

“The proposed new gas exploration run afoul of scientific consensus that no new oil and gas fields can be

developed while keeping global heating below 1.5 deg C,” the report said, referring to a key temperature goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement in which nearly 200 nations agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

The potential lifespans of some proposed fields – including those in Brunei, Indonesia and Myanmar – extend beyond the 2050 net-zero targets set by six Asean members.

But while the development of fields risk higher greenhouse gas emissions, the region is also struggling to ratchet up green energy investment to meet the energy needs of its 660 million population.

According to the 7th Asean Energy Outlook published in 2022, the region’s energy demand growth is projected to triple the 2020 level by 2050. Asean is already a net oil importer and is forecasted to be a net gas importer this decade as gas existing gas fields are depleted. Analysts say the better bet is to ramp up green investment to cut growing fossil fuel import bills.

“There is no denying that energy demand is increasing across South-east Asia as populations increase, but the region must find sustainable ways to meet their energy needs,” said the report by GEM, a San Francisco-based non-governmental organisation that tracks fossil fuel and renewable energy projects worldwide.

Mr Beni Suryadi from the Asean Centre for Energy (ACE) said nations in the region face a dilemma between

meeting their climate commitments and securing their domestic energy needs. He said that since 2016, natural gas production in Asean has been declining at a rate of 3.4 per cent every year, while gas demand will grow by almost 60 per cent from 2020 to 2030.

“It is therefore expected that Asean states will take measures to meet their natural gas demand and minimise the anticipated trade deficit in natural gas by investing in natural gas exploration and development,” Mr Beni, manager of power, fossil fuel, alternative energy and storage at ACE, told The Straits Times.

Foreign direct investment in renewable energy in Asean has more than doubled, rising from US$17.4 billion (S$23.4 billion) in 2020 to US$46.5 billion in 2022. But this is a fraction of the US$1.1 trillion needed to finance the region’s energy transition over the next decade, according to a 2023 report by Bain & Company, Temasek, GenZero and Amazon Web Services.

Mr Beni said gas investment was necessary to achieve the region’s energy transition goals, “as long as the newly built facilities only aim to fill the short-run gap to prevent our energy infrastructure from being locked in for the longer term”.

Others disagree.

“The billions of dollars being invested in oil and gas certainly represent a missed opportunity to spend the same funding on renewable and sustainable energy technologies. This will not only encourage further use of fossil fuels but also impede the deployment of green energy technologies due to a lack of funding,” said GEM report co-author Dr Warda Ajaz who is the project manager of Asia Gas Tracker at GEM.