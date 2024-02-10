While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 10

Bitter rivals Sharif and Khan both claim Pakistan election win

Former Pakistani prime ministers and bitter rivals Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan on Feb 9 both declared victory in elections marred by delayed results and militant attacks, throwing the country into further political turmoil.

Mr Sharif’s party won the most seats by a single party in the Feb 8 election, but supporters of imprisoned Khan, who ran as independents instead of as a single bloc after his party was barred from the polls, won the most seats overall.

Mr Sharif said his party would talk to other groups to form a coalition government, as it had failed to win a clear majority on its own.

Mr Sharif’s announcement came after more than three-quarters of the 265 seats had declared results, more than 24 hours after polling ended on Feb 8, when 28 people were killed in militant attacks.

