London 'corrosive substance' attacker likely drowned in River Thames, say police

LONDON - UK police on Feb 9 said they believed a man wanted for attacking a woman and her two young daughters with a corrosive substance had likely drowned after throwing himself into the River Thames.

Metropolitan Police commander Jon Savell said officers’ main working hypothesis was that suspect Abdul Ezedi had “gone into the water”.

Officers had warned the public not to approach 35-year-old Ezedi, who suffered severe damage to the right side of his face in the attack.

The convicted sex offender originally from Afghanistan was given asylum in Britain despite the conviction, according to reports.

He went on the run after the “terrifying” attack nine days ago on the 31-year-old woman and her daughters aged eight and three. She remains sedated in hospital and may lose the sight of her right eye.