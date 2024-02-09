Pakistan's former PM Nawaz Sharif claims victory in national elections

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday claimed victory in national elections, saying that his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party has emerged as the largest in the results. REUTERS
