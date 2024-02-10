Germany's Scholz lobbies for Ukraine aid on visit to US

WASHINGTON - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Feb 9 he wanted to lend his support to US President Joe Biden’s efforts to obtain more funding for Ukraine at a White House meeting that is also expected to touch on the conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Scholz met with US business executives to talk about investment opportunities in Germany before joining Mr Biden at the White House for talks about the two crises that are dominating world politics.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had been encouraged by the US Senate’s move on Feb 8 to advance a US$95.34 billion (S$128 billion) Bill that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after Republicans blocked compromise legislation that had included reforms to immigration policy.

Germany had made decisive contributions lately in support of Ukraine repelling a full-scale Russian invasion, he said.

“Now, the same must happen in the rest of Europe and also the United States,” he said, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was counting on support for Ukraine withering.

He said his meeting with US senators on both sides of the aisle on Feb 8 evening reassured him that foreign policy and security experts in the US Congress understood the need for sustained support for Ukraine.

Mr Scholz said President Putin had recounted “a completely absurd story about the origins of this war” in his interview with conservative US talk-show host Tucker Carlson that aired on Feb 8.

“There is a clear cause and that is the will of the Russian president to annex part of Ukraine,” he said.

Asked about the Russian leader’s suggestion of a prisoner swop - US journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal, who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year, in exchange for Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin - Mr Scholz said such issues should be discussed confidentially.

No joint news conference is planned for after the Biden-Scholz talks.