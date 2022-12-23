Zelensky, Biden show unity, but war fatigue a threat

WASHINGTON - Mr Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington sent Russia a message of steadfast unity and resolve, but defence analysts say he needs more concrete battlefield gains to sustain US and Nato backing through 2023 and fend off pressure to negotiate with Moscow.

In his first trip outside Ukraine since the war began last February, Mr Zelensky earned firm pledges of support from President Joe Biden at the White House and then from US lawmakers whom he addressed in Congress.

But the thin attendance of Republicans for the Ukraine leader’s congressional address, and Mr Biden’s reticence to provide him powerful offensive weapons, citing allies’ concerns, showed there remained limits to the support.

That adds pressure on Kyiv’s forces to show more progress in fighting Russia’s army in the coming months.

“For the next several months, Ukraine is in a good spot in terms of financial support from both the United States and European allies and partners,” said Mr Luke Coffey, a defence expert at the Hudson Institute.

Sometime this winter Mr Coffey expects Kyiv’s forces to launch a new thrust toward Russian-held Melitopol in the south.

If successful, that could shore up support over the longer term, he said.

“But we have to start thinking like, this will be a war that’s measured in years and not months. And we have to start planning accordingly,” he added.

Washington’s commitment was on display during Mr Zelensky’s lightning half-day visit.

Congress is near to approving US$45 billion (S$60.81 billion) in aid for Ukraine, and the White House announced a new US$1.85 billion arms package, including a Patriot missile battery, the Pentagon’s most advanced air defence system.

But the White House continued to hold back on Ukraine’s requests for more, like longer-range ATACMS missiles, advanced attack drones and F-16 fighter jets.

In explaining why in a joint press conference with Mr Zelensky, Mr Biden indicated the fragility of allied support for the war.

“I’ve spent several hundred hours face-to-face with our European allies and the heads of state of those countries, and making the case as to why it was overwhelmingly in their interest that they continue to support Ukraine,” he said. “They understand it fully, but they’re not looking to go to war with Russia.”