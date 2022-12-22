How Ukraine’s Zelensky made his high-security train-to-plane journey to Washington

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled by train and plane under high security, landing outside Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden and address US lawmakers.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Zelensky arrived by train in the Polish city of Przemysl, on the border with Ukraine, accompanied by US Ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink, the TVN24 news channel reported on its website.

Polish TV footage showed the Ukrainian leader walking down the platform flanked by men in military fatigues before getting into a black Chevy Suburban.

The railway trip into Poland was a necessity because Russia is contesting Ukraine’s airspace, making sometimes lengthy train trips a requirement for visits into and out of Mr Zelensky’s country.

Then, Mr Zelensky flew from nearby Rzeszow-Jesionka Airport, the key Polish hub for transporting aid to Ukraine.

He landed on a US government plane at Joint Base Andrews, outside Washington, at midday local time, and then went to Blair House, a traditional spot for visiting dignitaries. The Ukrainian flag was flying there.

He made the very brief trip by motorcade to the White House for his meeting with Mr Biden.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported no unusual air-traffic issues along the East Coast on its website.

Security measures restricting flights can occur near where the president or other dignitaries are attending events on the ground, but their en-route movements rarely cause disruptions.