US to provide Patriot missile system to Ukraine

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Wednesday it will provide Ukraine with the advanced Patriot air defence system to help counter Moscow’s relentless aerial attacks.

The system is part of US$1.85 billion (S$2.5 billion) in assistance unveiled in parallel with a visit to Washington by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his first trip outside the country since Russia invaded in February.

The announcement is a significant victory for Kyiv, which had repeatedly pushed Washington for the Patriot system, and a strong sign of US support for Ukraine that will help boost the country’s defences.

“Today’s assistance for the first time includes the Patriot Air Defence System, capable of bringing down cruise missiles, short range ballistic missiles, and aircraft at a significantly higher ceiling than previously provided air defence systems,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, in a statement.

Ukraine’s air defences have played a key role in protecting the country from strikes and preventing Moscow’s forces from gaining control of the skies.

But as Russia faced increasing setbacks on the ground, it began systematically targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine in attacks that have disrupted electricity, water and heat to millions of people.

Made by Raytheon, the MIM-104 Patriot is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system initially developed to intercept high-flying aircraft.

It was modified in the 1980s to focus on the new threat of tactical ballistic missiles, and proved itself against Iraq’s Russian-made Scuds in the first Gulf War – the first time the system was used in combat.

Ballistic missile defence

While Russia has not used many ballistic missiles during its war on Ukraine, Washington says Moscow has discussed acquiring them from Iran.

“Unlike the other Western systems that have been provided to Ukraine, (Patriot) has some anti-ballistic missile capabilities (depending on the type of missile being used),” Mr Karl Mueller, a senior political scientist at the Rand Corporation, told AFP.

“If Russia were to acquire substantial numbers of ballistic missiles from Iran, as many have predicted, most other Ukrainian air defence systems would not provide any protection against them,” he added.

Patriot has been proven effective in Saudi Arabia against Iranian-design ballistic missiles fired from Yemen, and primary contractor Raytheon says the system has intercepted more than 150 ballistic missiles in combat since 2015.

When Russia invaded in February, Ukraine’s air defences largely consisted of Soviet-era planes and SAM systems, which Kyiv used effectively to deny Moscow air superiority.