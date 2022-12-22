Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in US on first foreign trip since war

WASHINGTON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Wednesday in Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion, with US leaders hailing him as “heroic” and pledging to provide new missile defence systems.

Mr Zelensky – whose media savvy and rugged demeanour has helped him rally the world to Ukraine’s cause – landed in a US military plane at Andrews Air Force Base after a trip arranged secretly due to security concerns.

He will meet President Joe Biden at the White House before delivering an address to Congress, which is finalising a new US$45 billion (S$60 billion) package for Ukraine heading into the new year.

“I’m thrilled to have you here,” Mr Biden tweeted shortly before Mr Zelensky’s arrival.

Television footage showed the plane being met by a large convoy on the runway.

Lawmakers compared his trip to Winston Churchill’s Christmas-time appearance in the Capitol in 1941, days after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor brought the United States into World War II.

“It is particularly poignant for me to be present when another heroic leader addresses the Congress in a time of war – and with democracy itself on the line,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a champion of Ukraine whose invitation to Zelensky will be one of her last acts before Republicans take control.

As Mr Zelensky arrived, the United States announced another US$1.85 billion from previously budgeted funds for Ukraine, including for the first time the advanced Patriot air defence system, which is capable of shooting down cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles.

Ukraine fears a rising onslaught of missiles and has faced a slew of attacks from drones, many bought by Russia from Iran, as Moscow pummels power plants and other civilian infrastructure just as the country shivers in the winter cold.