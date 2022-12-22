What is the Patriot missile defence system that the US is sending to Ukraine?

WASHINGTON - Ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington on Wednesday, the Biden administration said it would provide another US$1.85 billion (S$2.5 billion) in military aid to Ukraine.

This includes the Patriot air defence system that the Ukrainian leader has said his country urgently needs to fend off Russian attacks.

Here’s what you need to know about the Patriot:

What is the Patriot system?

The Patriot, which stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target, is a theatre-wide surface-to-air missile defence system built by Raytheon Technologies Corp and considered one of the most advanced air defence systems in the US arsenal.

The system was first used in combat during the 1991 Gulf War, with batteries protecting Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Israel, and later used during the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

It is a mobile system that usually includes powerful radar, a control station, a power generator, launch stations and other support vehicles.

The system has different capabilities depending on the type of interceptor used.

The PAC-2 interceptor uses a blast-fragmentation warhead, while the newer PAC-3 missile uses more advanced hit-to-kill technology.

The system’s radar has a range of over 150km, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) said in 2015.

What does it cost?

A newly produced single Patriot battery costs over US$1 billion, with US$400 million for the system and US$690 million for the missiles in a battery, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank.

How widely is the system used?