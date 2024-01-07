‘Very fortunate’ Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737 Max 9 incident did not turn tragic: US transport safety chief

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Jan 6 ordered certain Max 9 aircraft grounded temporarily for inspections before returning to flight. The move, affecting 171 planes worldwide, followed decisions by Alaska Air and United Airlines Holdings, the two biggest Max 9 operators, to ground dozens of jets in their fleets.

Both airlines are the only US carriers using the Max 9, according to aviation data provider Cirium. Alaska cancelled 160 flights on Jan 6, or 20 per cent of scheduled trips, while United cancelled 115 flights or 4 per cent of departures.

Outside of the US, Turkish Airlines has withdrawn its five Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft from service for inspection, while India’s aviation regulator has ordered an inspection of all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft owned by domestic operators.

While none of India’s air operators have the Boeing 737 Max 9 model in their fleets, the country’s Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed an immediate one-time inspection of emergency exits on all Max 8 aircraft currently operating as part of their fleet.

Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines said it had temporarily grounded 21 Max 9 aircraft and said it “expects to return these aircraft safely and reliably to the flight schedule within the next 24 hours”. It added that some delays and cancellations are expected.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Singapore Airlines spokesperson said the company does not operate any Max 9 aircraft, and is “not affected” by the FAA directive to ground Max 9 aircraft for inspection.

A look at ‘plugged’ doors

The Boeing 737 Max 9 is built with modular cutouts in the frame that can house additional emergency exits for high-density configurations. Some airlines order planes with the doors installed to maximise the number of seats, while others like Flight 1282 operator Alaska Airlines, do not require the extra exits and have the holes permanently plugged up.

From the inside, a plug is indistinguishable from the sidewall on the aircraft, while on the outside, an outline of the opening can be seen.

This reflects a design feature which has been in use for many years, since the mid-2000s, which suggests that investigators are likely to zero in on issues in the manufacturing process rather than a design flaw.

“This has all the earmarks of a manufacturing deficiency, a quality escape from Boeing,” said aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti, the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) former accident investigation chief.

“We can’t help to not look at this recent event in the context of all the problems that Boeing has had with manufacturing quality deficiencies.”