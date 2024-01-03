‘Miracle’ Japan Airlines evacuation: Dos and don’ts in a plane emergency

SINGAPORE - Japan Airlines (JAL) has won plaudits from aviation experts for its rapid and orderly evacuation of all passengers and crew aboard an A350-900 jet that collided with a coast guard plane during landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

Within minutes of the aircraft being engulfed in flames on the runway of Japan’s busiest airport, all 379 people on board had made a safe exit. The incident happened at 5.46pm (4.46pm Singapore time) on Jan 2.

While everyone on JAL Flight 516, a domestic flight from Hokkaido, escaped from the burning wreckage, five of the six crew aboard the smaller coast guard aircraft died.

Many around the world have described the smooth and successful evacuation of the commercial jetliner as a “miracle”, but some experts say otherwise.

Successful evacuations are not just the product of a well-trained cabin crew but also the actions of passengers who play a key role in minimising safety risks. Passengers aboard the JAL flight were largely reported to have exited the plane without their luggage, paving the way for a swift retreat.