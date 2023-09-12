Leave bags on plane, listen to crew: Experts say emergency dos and don’ts can save lives

SINGAPORE - As passengers aboard Air China flight CA403 evacuated the plane after it made an emergency landing at Changi Airport on Sunday due to an engine fire, a man in a black top caught the eye of netizens.

In a video posted online, the man was seen going down one of the emergency slides while holding a trolley bag, and later colliding with a child who slid down before him.

While Air China said on Monday that the 146 passengers on board were cooperative, which allowed for a successful evacuation, the man’s act drew a flurry of angry comments on social media.

Even though the emergency landing led to only minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and abrasions during evacuation, experts told The Straits Times that poor behaviour during aircraft emergencies can put lives at risk.

Noting that such behaviour is not new and has been condemned before, the experts set out several dos and don’ts that passengers should bear in mind.

Passengers play key role

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore’s (CAAS) website, robust cabin safety regulations are in place to mitigate the risks associated with air travel.

While the authority ensures airlines comply with these rules, CAAS said passengers also play an important role in minimising safety risks.

In an emergency evacuation, CAAS said travellers should:

Always listen to the instructions of the crew

Leave the aircraft quickly due to the high risk of fire and smoke

Leave their luggage behind

Always keep calm

The industry standard and a criterion that new aircraft must meet during safety certification is that all passengers must be able to evacuate a plane within 90 seconds.

Mr Gary Ho, a senior lecturer in aviation management at Temasek Polytechnic, said: “The whole point is to get people out of the plane as soon as possible. It is proven that the longer you stay in there, the greater your chances of survival diminish.”