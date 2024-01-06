US safety board investigating Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 emergency landing

The National Transportation Safety Board in the United States said late on Jan 5 it was investigating after an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Portland.

Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which was bound for Ontario, California, experienced an incident soon after departure and landed safely back in Portland at 5.26pm local time (9.26am on Jan 6 Singapore time), about 20 minutes after takeoff, according to the airline and Flightradar24 data. There were 174 passengers and six crew members onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crew reported a pressurisation issue, and added that it would investigate.

The new Max 9 was delivered in late October to Alaska and certified in early November, according to FAA data.

“While this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation,” Alaska said in a statement. “We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available.”

Boeing said in a statement that it was looking into the emergency landing.

“We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282,” the company said in a statement. “We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation.”

Social media posts showed a window and portion of a side wall missing on the plane, and oxygen masks deployed. Boeing and the FAA did not immediately comment.