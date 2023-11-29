President Tharman calls for resilience and optimism to shore up an unravelling world

NEW YORK – The central task in an unravelling world is to build resilience and optimism, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said while delivering the Gabriel Silver Memorial Lecture at Columbia University’s World Leaders Forum in New York on Nov 28.

To do this, the ways in which multilateralism and democracies function will have to be reoriented, Mr Tharman said during his first major international event since taking office.

“There are no perfect solutions, but there are bold actions which are still within our reach,” he told the audience of nearly 300 university students and faculty who packed the high-domed Low Library rotunda on a chilly evening in New York.

He was speaking on the second day of his ongoing working visit to the United States.

The event was co-sponsored by the Institute of Global Politics at the School of International and Public Affairs.

The lecture was established in 1949 to foster greater international understanding. Singapore’s then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew spoke at the same forum in 1968. Other eminent speakers have included West Germany’s first chancellor, Mr Konrad Adenauer, and former US treasury secretary Larry Summers.

“The world we knew is gradually unravelling, and there’s no telling where this will end,” Mr Tharman said, in a reference to the war in Europe, the bloody conflict in the Middle East and US-China tensions, all of which have shaken up the international order that has underpinned the world’s security and prosperity for decades.

“But it’s not just about bad events and bad actors,” he said.

“We have to look deeper; look at the powerful destabilising undercurrents in the world we are in – geopolitical, ecological, and even the domestic undercurrents within our societies.”

These may be slow-moving forces, but they compound each other and can push the world past the tipping point into unpredictable and irreversible realms, he said.

“If we keep ignoring those undercurrents, we’re just waiting for the next crisis to come. We will be responding to one crisis after another at great cost to human life, to livelihoods and to the credibility of both democracies and the global order.”

One of these is the ebbing of the rules-based order, which is evident in many ways, Mr Tharman said, pointing to more frequent and longer conflicts and to the greater threat to sovereignty, particularly for smaller nations. What is more, fragmentation of the highly integrated global economy will come at great cost, he warned.

A key complication is the US-China relationship as the world transitions to become truly multipolar, he said.

“That’s the central axis of tension that will determine whether we spiral down or stabilise,” he added, describing the Nov 15 meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as hinting at a “pause” in the trajectory of a worsening relationship.

“We know we’re not in a unipolar world anymore, but we are not yet in a truly multipolar world. And we are certainly not yet in a world of stable multipolarity. It may take some time to get there. But in the meantime, the US-China relationship does require stability,” he said.