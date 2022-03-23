Multilateralism, economic integration, global commons more crucial as world enters new era: Vivian

SINGAPORE - The world is entering a dangerous period with the established world order in upheaval and a new era being born, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday (March 23).

As new norms, rules and expectations emerge, countries can work to create a more peaceful, stable and prosperous world by upholding multilateralism, promoting economic integration and redoubling efforts to safeguard the global commons, he added.

At the South China Morning Post's China Conference, held virtually, where Dr Balakrishnan delivered the keynote speech, the US-China rivalry and Russia's invasion of Ukraine loomed large as senior government officials, business leaders and China watchers discussed the most pressing issues in the region.

Dr Balakrishnan said the war in Ukraine and, to a smaller extent, the Covid-19 pandemic have truly marked the end of the post-World War II system of global economic integration and a rules-based international order.

At the same time, these developments are taking place amid the the ongoing US-China strategic rivalry, which could be inadvertently complicated by the conflict in Ukraine, he noted.

"Their different approach to the war in Ukraine is the latest complication," he added.

Dr Balakrishnan said it would be disastrous for both powers to focus on extreme competition, or even confrontation, adding that the old Cold War strategy of containment will not be viable in the emerging multi-polar world.

"How the US and China both will compete and cooperate will determine not just their trajectories but indeed that of the rest of us in the world," he added.

Given the shift to a multi-polar international system, the world needs to find a new modus vivendi, he said.

"How we react to and manage these dynamics, or shape the international world order, will impact our ability to safeguard the global commons and to deliver concrete real outcomes for our citizens," he added.

He suggested that countries should, first, uphold multilateralism and international law.

The open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral order gives small states an equal voice, and allows all states, even those with disagreements, to work within a common set of rules established and accepted by the broad community of nations.

Singapore, as a tiny city, state and island, is thus by definition an "ardent advocate" for international agreements such as the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out, Dr Balakrishnan added.

Second, the world should strive for economic integration and interdependence, he said.

The alternative is a hard and sharp bifurcation, which will lead to slower progress, higher costs and less inhibitions against quarrels getting out of hand, as fewer interconnected interests are at stake, he warned.