S’pore among countries most at risk from rising geopolitical tensions: WTO

GENEVA - Scepticism over the benefits of international trade and multilateral cooperation has been rising, with the economic shocks wrought by Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine fuelling perceptions that globalisation has exposed countries to excessive risks instead of making them stronger, a world trade report revealed on Tuesday.

This has led to a change in the geopolitical landscape, with implications for global security, inequality and the accelerating climate crisis, findings of the 2023 edition of the World Trade Report showed.

“Trade is increasingly seen as part of the problem rather than part of the solution to these challenges,” said the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which publishes the yearly report. Yet, international trade plays an indispensable role in creating a more secure, inclusive and sustainable world.

The WTO is the only global international organisation dealing with the rules of trade between nations, with the goal of helping producers of goods and services, exporters and importers conduct their business. It has 164 members, including Singapore.

The Republic, which is highly reliant on trade and plays a role in facilitating global trade flows as a financial hub for the region, is one of the countries most at risk from the changing trends in globalisation, World Trade Report coordinator Victor Stolzenburg said.

Trade tensions between the world’s largest trading partners have been on the rise, culminating in the imposition by the United States of an average import duty of 19.3 per cent on imports from China, and the imposition by China of an average import duty of 21.1 per cent on imports from the US.

Trade restrictions resulting from the war in Ukraine have risen. Out of the 96 export restrictive measures on food, feed and fertilisers introduced since the start of the war in February 2022, 68 were still in place by the end of February 2023, covering roughly US$85 billion (S$115.8 billion) of trade, the report revealed.

Other unilateral measures taken by large economies include Indonesia’s export restrictions on raw materials, China’s export restrictions on gallium and germanium, which are used to make semiconductors, and a European Union policy roll-out preventing industries from moving to countries with less stringent climate policies to avoid carbon costs.

As a result, trade patterns and relationships are reorienting along geopolitical lines, with nations outsourcing or moving business operations to countries that they have friendly ties with.

While this could reduce production costs and consumer prices, the risk is a concentration of production in certain economies and fewer suppliers for some products, making it difficult to find alternatives and raising the vulnerability of the global economy, WTO said.

Electrical equipment, such as mobile phones and semiconductors, accounts for the highest proportion of the export value of goods with fewer alternative suppliers, followed by fuel.

“When trade starts to fragment like this there is much less need for hubs, as trade will reorientate into blocs of economies that are friendly with each other and Singapore, which is located closer to the East, may not benefit from a lot of the trade flows that it does right now,” Mr Stolzenburg said.

“If trade starts to flow less from the US to China and more from the US to Europe, for instance, that won’t happen via Singapore. Or if the US starts trading more with Mexico than China, there will be less need for a hub in Asia.”

Mr Stolzenburg added that Singapore could suffer much larger income losses than economies that are less reliant on trade, if international trade starts to fragment.