Constitution amended to let president take global roles in private capacity if in national interest

SINGAPORE - Parliament on Nov 22 passed a Bill to create a framework in the Constitution for the president and ministers to take on international appointments in their private capacities, if it is in line with national interests.

Presenting the Bill for debate, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said there is value for Singapore’s president to be on some international bodies, but the present arrangement where the Republic’s top diplomat can serve in international appointments only in his official capacity limits him to representing the country’s official position in everything he says.

This would not be in keeping with the requirements of such bodies, which expect their appointees to give their views independent of the governments or organisations they lead, he added in explaining why the Government was amending the Constitution.

There is no legal impediment for ministers to serve in international organisations in their private capacities if they have the prime minister’s approval, DPM Wong noted.

But there is a novel situation when it comes to the president, as the prime minister cannot authorise the president to do likewise, he said. Prior to the latest amendment, the Constitution does not provide for the president, as head of state, to take up public roles where he acts in his private capacity.

“This Bill allows (the president) to express private views but still serve in the national interest, doing duties that are integral and part and parcel of presidential duties,” said DPM Wong.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam currently holds four international appointments – chairman of the board of trustees of the Group of Thirty; member of the World Economic Forum’s board of trustees; co-chair of the Global Commission on the Economics of Water; and co-chair of the Advisory Board for the United Nations Human Development Report.

These are positions he held when he was senior minister, before he stepped down from Government in July to run for president. He now holds these roles in his official capacity as president, with the advice and support of the Cabinet, and does not receive any remuneration or other benefits from these appointments, said DPM Wong.

DPM Wong said the Cabinet had deliberated over allowing Mr Tharman to continue holding his international appointments in his official capacity after he was elected, as it had been done before. Former president Tony Tan Keng Yam was a member of the honorary senate of the Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings while he was in office.

“We might even have given him latitude to express some independent views while contributing to these organisations... AGC (Attorney-General’s Chambers) said this is not expressly prohibited by law, and if we had taken this approach people would be none the wiser,” he said.

But the Government concluded that this would not be ideal for either Singapore or the organisations as the nature and parameters of the President’s involvement would be unclear.

“We would essentially be operating in a new, novel and grey zone,” he said. “And that’s why the Government decided it’s far better to be upfront, transparent and direct about this matter.

“Instead of operating in an area with some ambiguity, we come to Parliament, pass a proper and principled framework, and work within this framework going forward. That’s the proper thing to do.”