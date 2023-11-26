President Tharman to make working visit to US from Nov 27 to Dec 4

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will be making a working visit to New York in the United States from Nov 27 to Dec 4.

A statement from the President’s Office on Nov 26 said his visit will include delivering a distinguished key lecture and engaging in a dialogue at Columbia University as part of its World Leaders Forum series.

Mr Tharman will also meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and financial sector leaders.

“He will also meet a group of Singaporeans based in the United States,” the statement noted.

Mr Tharman will chair the United Nations Human Development Report Advisory Board and a Group of Thirty plenary hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

He will be accompanied by officials from the President’s Office during his trip.

The statement added that during his absence, Mr Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the functions of the office of president.