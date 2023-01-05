McCarthy again blocked in bid for House Speaker as conservative Republicans rebel

WASHINGTON - GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed for the fourth time to rally House Republicans behind his bid for Speaker, deepening the chaos that has enveloped the chamber in the first days of the new Congress.

In the unofficial tally of Wednesday’s roll call ballot, 20 out of 222 House Republicans opposed McCarthy, enough votes to deny him the majority he needed in the face of unified Democratic opposition.

The same group of ultra-conservative Republicans blocked him in three rounds of voting on Tuesday.

Mr McCarthy also lost the ballot of Indiana Representative Victoria Spartz, who voted “present.”

The House is at a standstill until the election of a speaker, which has sharply divided establishment Republicans and a faction of hard-line conservatives who say Mr McCarthy has not done enough to win their votes.

No business can be conducted until the speakership is settled.

The spat has turned ugly with both sides taking personal shots. Mr McCarthy, a longtime member of House leadership, and his allies met late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday to try to resolve the impasse, with little success.

“We’re gonna continue to talk. We’ll find an agreement where we all get together and we’ll work through this and we’ll get it done,” Mr McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday before the vote.

The dissidents nominated Mr Byron Donalds of Florida, who was first elected in 2020, as an alternative to Mr McCarthy.

Republican Representative Chip Roy of Texas in nominating Mr Donalds for speaker called him “a dear friend, a solid conservative.”

Mr Donalds had voted with the anti-McCarthy faction in the third vote on Tuesday.

Mr McCarthy and his allies initially considered a plan to adjourn the House without taking a Speaker vote to allow more time for negotiations, but it was unclear whether there were enough votes to follow through.

Former president Donald Trump, who continues to hold influence over parts of the Republican Party, sought and failed to break the deadlock with a statement of support for Mr McCarthy.

President Joe Biden called the situation “embarrassing.”

“How do you think it looks to the rest of the world?” he said to reporters, before leaving for an infrastructure event in Kentucky, where he will appear alongside Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell. “This is the United States of America, and I hope they get their act together.”