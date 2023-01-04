Republican disunity over choice of Speaker leaves US House of Representatives in limbo

WASHINGTON ⁠— The top post in the United States House of Representatives was left vacant on Tuesday as the House adjourned after failing to choose a Speaker over three rounds of voting, leaving the legislative body unable to govern until the impasse is broken.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed to win the vote of the simple majority of the chamber, which is now dominated by Republicans, amid staunch opposition from about 20 hardline members of his party.

This stark display of internal disunity made for an awkward start to the Republicans’ first day in control of the House, highlighting the deep division between the party’s more moderate wing and a hardline faction mostly aligned with former president Donald Trump.

It also underscored how the party’s slim majority of 222 to 212 may enable a few of its lawmakers to hold up proceedings going forward.

The House is currently in institutional gridlock. Without a Speaker, House representatives cannot be sworn in, and the chamber cannot do any work, including considering Bills or assigning members to committees.

Tuesday’s speakership drama is rare. It is the first time since 1923 that the House failed to elect a Speaker on the first ballot – a disagreement which, a century ago, took nine rounds of voting to resolve.

In 1856, the speakership was decided only after 133 ballots in a process that lasted two months.

The House will convene again at noon on Wednesday (1am on Thursday, Singapore time) to continue voting.

Mr McCarthy has vowed not to back down – but so have his opponents, which means the House will keep voting until a Speaker is chosen.

To succeed, Mr McCarthy needs 218 votes if all of the House’s 435 members are present and voting, and can afford only four defections from Republicans.

Theoretically, some Democrats could cross the aisle and vote for him, but none have signalled that they would do so. Likewise, the Democrats’ choice of Speaker, Mr Hakeem Jeffries, is unlikely to win over votes from Republicans.

The likely way forward would be for the holdout Republicans to change their minds, possibly following discussions with Mr McCarthy. They have said that Mr McCarthy is not conservative enough to lead the party and are demanding changes in exchange for their support.