Hardliner Jim Jordan emerges as a Republican alternative for US House speaker

WASHINGTON - For much of the last 16 years, Republican Jim Jordan’s combative, in-your-face style of politics made the former college wrestler a constant source of trouble for his party’s leadership in the US House of Representatives.

Now his party is deciding whether the hardline co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus will lead the chamber in challenging Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-controlled US Senate for the next two years.

The 58-year-old congressman from Ohio emerged on Tuesday as a potential alternative to Mr Kevin McCarthy for the House speakership, a powerful job that is second in line to the Oval Office after the vice-president.

With Mr McCarthy opposed by enough Republicans to deny him a House majority on vote after vote, a group of fellow hardliners nominated Mr Jordan, who nonetheless backed Mr McCarthy and gave an impassioned speech on his behalf.

Twenty Republicans voted for Mr Jordan - fewer than a tenth of those backing Mr McCarthy, but enough to stop his progress. The House recessed after three votes without giving Mr McCarthy the House majority he needed on Tuesday and adjourned until noon ET (1700 GMT) on Wednesday (1am Thursday Singapore time) to try again.

Being elected speaker would be a huge step up for Mr Jordan, known for eschewing suit jackets at congressional hearings and news conferences, potentially making him the successor to, and a sharp break from, liberal predecessor Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.

Now in his ninth term and 17th year in the House, Mr Jordan would likely push hard for steep cuts to domestic programmes including popular social services and be a voice against abortion and LGBTQ rights, while advocating greater parental roles in public school education.

While raising his profile on House committees over the years and especially during Republican Donald Trump’s presidency, Mr Jordan also found himself fending off accusations that as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University in the 1980s and 1990s he was aware of sexual harassment plaguing the college team but did nothing to stop it.

A champion wrestler in high school and college before becoming a college coach, Mr Jordan denied the accusations and thrived in Congress.

During Mr Trump’s first impeachment in late 2019 and early 2020, it was Mr Jordan who stood before the cameras reciting the mantra over and over: “There was no quid pro quo.”

He was referring to charges by Democrats, who then controlled the House, that Mr Trump held back US military aid to Ukraine while asking its president, Mr Volodymyr Zelensky, in a phone call to launch an investigation into Mr Joe Biden’s son Hunter. The call took place at a time when the elder Biden was emerging as Mr Trump’s likely opponent in the 2020 presidential race.

In 2011, with a newly installed Republican majority in the House, Mr Jordan made President Barack Obama’s life miserable by demanding deep budget cuts opposed by Democrats. He helped lead the government to the precipice of an historic default on government debt by insisting on the cuts.

Mr Jordan ignored pleas, including from the US business community, to relent and allow for more government borrowing. Global financial markets were rocked by the uncertainty.