Republican hardliners block McCarthy for US House Speaker, more votes ahead

WASHINGTON - Republican Kevin McCarthy lost two votes for Speaker of the US House of Representatives on Tuesday, as hardline conservatives representing less than one-tenth of his party caucus rebelled against him, leaving the new Republican majority in turmoil.

In an embarrassing beginning to what could prove to be a brutal showdown between hardliners and the overwhelming majority of House Republicans, Mr McCarthy twice fell short of the 218-vote majority needed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker.

It was the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a Speaker on the first vote.

Lawmakers moved on to a third ballot. Mr McCarthy had served as the House minority leader and sought to become Speaker, a position second in the line of succession to the US presidency, only to draw strong opposition from his party’s right flank.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries outran Mr McCarthy both times by 212 to 203 votes, as 19 Republicans opted for different candidates. A majority of those voting, not a plurality, is needed to determine a Speaker.

In the second vote, popular conservative Representative Jim Jordan sought to rally support for California Republican Mr McCarthy, only to find himself put forward as a nominee by McCarthy opponent Matt Gaetz of Florida.

“We need to rally around him,” Mr Jordan had said in an impassioned speech on the House floor. “I think Kevin McCarthy’s the right guy to lead us.”

Mr Jordan, 58, is a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump and a co-founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

A former college wrestler who represents a congressional district in Ohio, Mr Jordan had been floated as a possible alternative candidate for Speaker but instead supported Mr McCarthy while preparing to oversee the House Judiciary Committee’s investigation of the Justice Department and FBI under President Joe Biden.

It was a disconcerting start to the new majority for Mr McCarthy and highlights the challenges Republicans could face over the next two years, heading into the 2024 presidential election.

Their slim majority gives greater clout to a small group of hardliners, who want to focus on dealing defeat to Democrats and pushing various investigations.

Republicans won a narrow 222-212 majority in November’s midterm election, meaning that Mr McCarthy - or any candidate for speaker - will need to unify a fractious caucus to win the gavel. Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate.

Culture wars

Mr McCarthy’s hardline opponents are concerned that he is less deeply invested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House - and even more so since Mr Trump’s White House years.

Before the vote, Mr McCarthy tried to persuade the holdouts during a closed-door party meeting, vowing to stay in the race until he gets the necessary votes, but many participants emerged from the gathering undaunted.