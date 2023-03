WASHINGTON – Political circles are agog and police in New York City are on the alert at the possibility of former President Donald Trump, 76, being charged with a crime and possibly even arrested as early as this week.

The only indication of the impending arrest – which experts say will not necessarily see Mr Trump in handcuffs – was a message from him on social media on Saturday, claiming that he would be arrested on Tuesday and urging his supporters to take to the streets.