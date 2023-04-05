US Democrats watch Trump’s arrest with a mix of schadenfreude and seriousness

WASHINGTON - Democrats and other critics of former President Donald Trump greeted the spectacle of his arrest on Tuesday with a blend of gleeful schadenfreude and far more muted initial reactions.

Counterprotesters embraced “Lock Him Up” slogans, while some Democratic politicians cheered the case. Others reached for more sober tones to address an extraordinary and uncertain moment in American history – when they acknowledged it at all.

“On its face, this indictment seems methodical and well-reasoned,” said Democrat Representative Jerry Nadler, a former chair of the House Judiciary Committee. “Mr Trump will, of course, have every opportunity to defend himself in court, like every other defendant in the New York judicial system.”

Another Democrat Representative Grace Meng, added in a statement: “This is a sad and sombre day for our nation. It is the first time in our country’s history that a former United States president has been criminally indicted. Today’s arrest shows that nobody is above the law.”

Trump, accused by prosecutors of covering up a potential sex scandal during the 2016 presidential campaign, was charged with 34 felony counts. He has pleaded not guilty.

“The former president was indicted by a group of Americans who acted on the evidence presented to them and the law,” Democrat Representative Katie Porter, who is running for Senate, wrote on Twitter. “Actions should have consequences.”

But while many Democrats emphasize the importance of accountability, there are clear divisions within the party over how much to talk about the case, and how to do so.

On Tuesday, some of the lawmakers quickest to promote statements on social media came from the more liberal wing of the party.

“While everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty, it is my hope that our judicial system will hold Trump accountable for his crimes to the highest degree,” said Democrat Representative Barbara Lee, who is also running for Senate.

Representative Greg Casar added: “May some justice finally be served for the Grifter in Chief.”

In an interview on Monday, Representative Jamaal Bowman said Trump should receive no special treatment as he encountered the legal system.

“It’s about time, and you know, he should also be put in handcuffs,” Mr Bowman said. Trump was not handcuffed. “Poor Black and brown people are put in handcuffs all the time for things like jumping turnstiles.”