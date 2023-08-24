Rudy Giuliani surrenders in Trump election subversion case, $200,000 bond set

ATLANTA - Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday surrendered at a jail in Georgia’s Fulton County to face state charges arising from actions he was accused of taking to overturn the former US president’s 2020 election loss.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was ordered to pay a US$150,000 (S$200,000) bond and not to intimidate any of his 18 co-defendents or witnesses in the case, according to court papers.

Seven other of Trump’s co-defendants in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing him and his associates of trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia already have surrendered at an Atlanta jail, according to county records.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, continues to falsely claim that his defeat was the result of fraud.

Speaking in New York before flying to Atlanta, Giuliani denied wrongdoing and defended Trump.

“I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans,” Giuliani told reporters. “I’m telling the truth, they’re lying.”

Trump was set to turn himself in on Thursday to face his fourth criminal indictment this year. The remaining 10 co-defendants named in the Georgia indictment have until Friday to surrender.

Trump has called his four indictments politically motivated.

Giuliani played a prominent public role in the Trump campaign’s efforts to push false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

In Georgia, Giuliani was accused of making numerous false statements about election fraud, including to officials in other states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania, in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors in the formal congressional certification of the election results to keep Trump in power.

Giuliani and other Trump allies were also accused of making false statements to Georgia lawmakers about the election.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who played a leading role in promoting Trump’s false fraud claims, was booked at the jail on Wednesday, according to records posted on the country sheriff’s website.