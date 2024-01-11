Alaska, United airlines cancel more flights as Boeing probes ‘quality’ issue

SEATTLE - Alaska Airlines said on Jan 10 it would cancel all flights on 737 Max 9 jets through Jan 13 as it continues to wait for regulatory approvals to resume flying after a cabin panel blowout Boeing suggested was caused by a “quality” issue.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Jan 6 grounded 171 Boeing jets installed with the same panel after the emergency landing, including Alaska Airlines’ 65 Max 9s.

The move has forced the cancellation of about 20 per cent of the Seattle-based airline’s daily schedule for five consecutive days and 150 flights for Jan 11.

United Airlines, the other US 737 Max 9 operator with 79 of the planes in its fleet, said it had cancelled 167 flights on Jan 10 and expected “significant” cancellations on Jan 11 as well.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg declined to say on Jan 10 when the FAA may allow the planes to resume flights but said it would only be when safe.

“The only consideration on the timeline is safety,” Mr Buttigieg told reporters. “Until it is ready, it is not ready. Nobody can or should be rushed in that process.”

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun told CNBC on Jan 10 that a “quality escape” was at issue in the Max 9 cabin blowout that left a gaping hole in the plane that had been in service for just eight weeks, but added key questions remained.

“What broke down in our gauntlet of inspections? What broke down in the original work that allowed for that escape to happen?” Mr Calhoun said.

A quality escape was “a description of what people are finding in their inspections... anything that could potentially contribute to an accident”, he added.