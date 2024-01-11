Boeing probing 'what broke down' in latest incident, says CEO

NEW YORK - Boeing is still in fact-finding mode following a near-catastrophic aviation incident on Jan 5, searching for “what broke down” in its processes, chief executive officer https://www.straitstimes.com/world/united-airlines-finds-loose-bolts-on… said on Jan 10.

Mr Calhoun, in his first media appearance since the Alaska Airlines panel blowout on a Boeing 737 Max, described the problem as a “quality escape” in a 10-minute interview with CNBC.

“We’re going to want to know what broke down in our gauntlet of inspections, what broke down in the original work that allowed for that escape to happen,” Mr Calhoun said.

On Jan 5 night, Alaska Airlines successfully executed an emergency landing with no fatalities or major injuries after a panel known as a “door plug” came off.

Video images of the incident showed a gaping hole in the side of the plane and oxygen masks dangling in the suddenly depressurised cabin.