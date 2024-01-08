Mid-air blowout puts Boeing back in the hot seat

WASHINGTON - A mid-air blowout has put jetmaker Boeing back in the exact place investors and management hoped it would avoid - back in the regulatory crosshairs just as it was awaiting approval of new models of its best-selling Max jet.

Investigators say it is too early to determine what caused a so-called door plug to fall off from the side of an aircraft operated by one of Boeing’s most loyal customers, Alaska Airlines, on Jan 5 with 171 passengers on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Jan 6 that 171 Boeing Max 9 airplanes would remain grounded until the agency is convinced they can safely operate.

The mishap comes as Boeing and supplier Spirit AeroSystems, which made the panel, are grappling with ongoing production setbacks that have hampered recovery from an earlier lengthy 737 Max safety grounding and wider disruption from the pandemic.

Boeing has been under pressure to expand the Max portfolio and narrow a gap with rival Airbus, which has extended gains in market share since two Boeing Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed nearly 350 people and led to the Max’s worldwide grounding for 20 months.

The Max’s troubled history resulted in sweeping reforms of U.S. airplane regulation in 2020, and the Alaska incident could prompt regulators to take a tougher line on other outstanding issues.

Airlines increasingly want to carry more passengers in single-aisle aircraft to take advantage of increases in performance and range while benefiting from their lower cost.

After disappointing sales of the Max 9, Boeing’s largest narrowbody, the company was betting on its newest proposal, the larger-capacity Max 10, to cut into runaway sales of Airbus’s A321neo at the busiest end of the market. Analysts say a full rollout of the Max line-up is crucial to help Boeing steady or improve its roughly 40 per cent market share and generate enough cash to comfortably ride out the coming decade.

Boeing, saddled with US$39 billion (S$51 billion) in debt, has been reluctant to invest in an all-new plane until engine technology matures in the next decade. Delays to certification of the Max 10 in particular could put Boeing’s 2020s-bridging strategy under renewed pressure, analysts said.

Boeing’s struggles also come under the watchful eye of China, a key market broadly closed to the jetmaker in recent years as Max safety concerns overlapped with trade tensions. Chinese officials sought updates on the Alaska incident on Saturday, sources said.

Both Boeing and Spirit declined comment.

Since the 737 Max was grounded in March 2019, Boeing shares have dropped by more than 40 per cent while Airbus shares are up 25 per cent.

The first clue to the fallout will be how regulators treat certification of the smallest and least-sold version, the Max 7, which is next up for approval, said Jeff Guzzetti, a former U.S. air crash investigator.